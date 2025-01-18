Sosulin demolished Bacaro and remains WBA Asia champion  – World Boxing Association

Russian Pavel Sosulin defended his WBA Asia middleweight crown on Friday in a convincing performance against Carlo Bacaro at the Karen Demirchyan Sports Complex in Yerevan, Armenia.

Sosulin lived a dream fight and defined it in the third round with a knockout with punches to the body. In the second round he had already connected a hook to the liver that forced the Filipino to bend and receive the count, but although he recovered his luck was not the same in the next round, in which a similar blow sent him to the canvas with no chance to recover.

Sosulin remains the WBA Asia 160 lbs. champion after this great performance against an opponent who was undefeated and came with good credentials. It was impressive the ease with which he defined a fight that looked like a good challenge and continues to rise thanks to his victory.

With the win, the 28-year-old now has 10 wins, 5 of them by knockout, while Bacaro improved his record to 12 wins and 1 loss.