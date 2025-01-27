War Drums Echo in Las Vegas – World Boxing Association

The war drums that have been pounding for months finally bring us one of the biggest fights of early 2025: the WBA light heavyweight world title showdown between reigning champion David Morrell Jr. and David Benavidez, taking place this Saturday at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Headlining the Premier Boxing Champions card, this highly anticipated bout will cap off a night of action that also features the WBA featherweight eliminator between Argentina’s Mirco Cuello and Mexico’s Christian “Kiki” Olivo.

Both Morrell Jr. and Benavidez have promised an all-out war as they aspire to cement themselves as dominant forces in boxing today. The winner will likely set their sights on the division’s Russian titans—undisputed WBA super champion Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol—who are set to face off in the coming weeks.

This matchup is a clash of power between two fighters who have taken different paths to reach this moment but share a common name in their backstory: Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez. Both men sought to face Canelo for the super middleweight crown but were unable to secure the opportunity, prompting them to shift their focus and move up in weight.

Morrell Jr. brings explosive power, speed, and technical mastery, qualities that have propelled him to an undefeated record of 11-0 with 9 devastating knockouts. On the other side, Benavidez carries the edge in experience, with 29 fights under his belt and an impressive 24 victories by knockout.

This is a fight too close to call, one that promises to deliver a memorable night for boxing fans.

The PBC event at the T-Mobile Arena will be broadcast via PBC PPV on Prime Video. In addition to the main event, other key matchups include the WBA featherweight eliminator between Cuello and Olivo, and a middleweight clash featuring top-ranked Cuban prospect Yoenli Hernández, the WBA Continental Latin America champion, against Mexico’s Angel Ruiz in a 10-round bout.

Also on the card are several high-stakes matchups, including former WBA world champion Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz taking on Angel Fierro, and the co-main event between reigning champion Brandon Figueroa and Stephen Fulton.