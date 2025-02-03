Home / Boxing News / Madiyev Successfully Defends WBA  Asia Title – World Boxing Association

Boxing News

Kazakhstan’s Ruslan Madiyev (17-2, 6 KOs) retained his WBA Asia Welterweight title with a hard-fought unanimous decision victory (96-93, 96-93, 98-91) over the Philippines’ Ali Canega (11-2-1, 7 KOs) at the Suamlum Night Bazaar in Bangkok.

The bout was competitive from start to finish, with Madiyev utilizing his reach and precision punching to keep Canega at bay and rack up points on the judges’ scorecards.

With this win, the 32-year-old Kazakh extends his winning streak to four, while the 27-year-old Filipino suffers his second loss in his last three fights.

Madiyev originally claimed the WBA Welter Asia title on September 21, 2024, when he outpointed Russia’s Tigran Sogoya in Almaty, Kazakhstan, also via unanimous decision.


