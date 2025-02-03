Andrea Soledad Sánchez Captures WBA Gold Light Flyweight Title – World Boxing Association

Argentina’s Andrea Soledad Sánchez claimed the WBA Gold light flyweight championship with a dominant unanimous decision victory (100-90, 100-90, 99-91) over Venezuela’s Erika Bolívar at the Arena Villa Carlos Paz in Argentina.

The fight was one-sided from start to finish, as the 35-year-old Sánchez controlled the action and cruised to victory. With the win, she improves her record to 11-4-1 (2 KOs) and secures her first WBA Gold title. It marks a major comeback for Sánchez, who endured a four-fight losing streak but has now strung together three consecutive wins.

Bolívar, 23, now holds a record of 7-4-1 (5 KOs). While she has never been stopped, she has now dropped three of her last four fights.

A native of Chaco, Argentina, Sánchez had previously challenged for world and regional titles. Now, a decade after making her professional debut, she finally adds WBA gold to her résumé.