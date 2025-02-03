Shields Makes History as First Undisputed Heavyweight Champion – World Boxing Association

Claressa Shields cemented her legacy by becoming the first undisputed heavyweight champion in women’s boxing history. In a thrilling night in Michigan, the American star claimed all four major belts with a unanimous decision victory over Danielle Perkins in a hard-fought battle.

Shields secured the win with scorecards of 100-89, 99-90, and 97-92, using her experience and ring IQ to overcome a tough challenge from Perkins, who had her moments throughout the fight.

The physical disparity was clear from the opening bell. Perkins, the naturally bigger and stronger fighter, came out looking to impose her size, forcing Shields to make adjustments as the rounds progressed.

The third round was particularly telling, as Perkins landed a sharp combination that forced Shields to step back. But instead of fading, the moment seemed to ignite the champion. Shields responded with increased aggression, taking control of the fight from that point forward.

As the rounds wore on, Shields’ relentless attack began to break Perkins down. She put the exclamation point on her performance in the tenth round, scoring a knockdown with a perfectly timed counter.

It was a monumental night for women’s boxing and an unforgettable moment for Shields, who now stands alone as the first undisputed heavyweight champion in history. With the victory, she improves to 16-0 (3 KOs), while Perkins suffers the first loss of her career, dropping to 5-1.