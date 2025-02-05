Keith Thurman Returns to the Ring Against Jarvis – World Boxing Association

[ad_1]

After a three-year layoff, veteran American boxer Keith Thurman is set to make his long-awaited return to the ring, taking on Australian contender Brock Jarvis for the WBA International Super Welterweight title on March 12 in Australia.

Thurman, 32, carries an impressive record of 30 wins with just a single blemish on his ledger—a loss to the legendary Manny Pacquiao. A former world champion with elite-level experience, the Florida native’s comeback is sure to draw attention. His last outing came in 2022 against Mario Barrios, and now, fans will finally see “One Time” back in action.

Standing across from him will be Brock Jarvis, the No. 3 ranked super welterweight in the Oceania region. The Australian enters the bout with a solid 22-1 record, his lone defeat coming against compatriot Liam Paro.

For both fighters, this is a golden opportunity to add WBA hardware to their résumés. But for Thurman, a man who has already reached the sport’s pinnacle, this fight is more than just another title shot—it’s a matter of legacy. He’ll be stepping into enemy territory, but if history has shown anything, it’s that Thurman thrives under the bright lights.