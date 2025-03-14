Big Names Await Sebastian Fundora… and So Does a Trap

The unified 154-pound World Champion is on the precipice of superstardom but a dangerous task awaits in Chordale Booker on Saturday, March 22, live on Prime Video.

Sebastian Fundora is standing at the doorway of superstardom. Still only 26, the 6-foot-6 southpaw has emerged as one of boxing’s most unique and thrilling talents. And he answered any outstanding questions in March 2024 with a gut-check, points win over then-undefeated Tim Tszyu to become the unified WBC and WBO 154-pound World Champion.

The victory on PBC’s inaugural Prime Video pay-per-view solidified Fundora’s status as one of boxing’s biggest names. Fresh off that main event, Fundora headlines again on Saturday, March 22, making the first defense of his titles against top contender Chordale Booker in the main event of PBC Championship Boxing on Prime Video (8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT) from Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.

The “Towering Inferno” has a world of opportunities ahead. Looming in the distance are massive fights with names like former undisputed junior middleweight king Jermell Charlo, former unified world champion Errol Spence Jr., and IBF 154-pound World Champion Bakhram Murtazaliev. These potential blockbuster matchups could define his career and put him at the center of boxing’s spotlight.

But before Fundora (21-1-1, 13 KOs) can even think about those big-money fights, a dangerous task lays ahead. Enter Chordale Booker (20-1, 9 KOs), the WBO’s fifth-ranked 154-pounder, an experienced, skilled and hungry contender with nothing to lose.

Fighters in Fundora’s position—coming off a career-defining win and looking ahead to bigger things—often find themselves walking into dangerous situations. In boxing, these moments are called “trap fights.”

Booker, a 32-year-old New Yorker, sees this as his golden ticket to establishing his own legacy. Riding a six-fight win streak since suffering his lone career defeat in 2022, the crafty southpaw with slick movement and defensive skills presents a tricky style that could cause problems for the aggressive Fundora.

For Fundora, the challenge will be staying disciplined and not looking ahead to what might come next. The significance of the Booker fight goes beyond just defending his titles. After headlining a successful PPV, he is now the featured attraction on a Prime Video card accessible to Prime Video’s substantial subscriber base, a testament to his rising star power. For fans, it’s a chance to see one of the sport’s most exciting fighters. If he delivers an impressive performance, it could solidify his status as a must-watch attraction and increase demand for the marquee fights waiting in the wings.

A win over Booker proves Fundora can handle the pressure of being the hunted rather than the hunter. The list of potential opponents waiting for him is mouthwatering.

One fighter Fundora has called out is former undisputed 154-pound king Charlo (35-2-1, 19 KOs). Charlo, who never lost his belts in the ring, is set to return to the super welterweight division after moving up two divisions to challenge super middleweight champ Canelo Alvarez. A fight between the two has been discussed ever since Fundora emerged. It may be closer than ever to coming to fruition.

Spence (28-1, 22 KOs) is another fighter on Fundora’s radar. The former three-belt welterweight champion took to social media to tell fans that he wanted to better himself before he stepped through the ropes again. Whenever that happens, a fight with Fundora would be a blockbuster event.

Murtazaliev (22-0, 16 KOs) may be the hottest fighter in the division. The current IBF 154-pound World Champion one-upped Fundora when he stopped Tszyu in powerful fashion last October. A three-belt unification between the two would be a fight fan’s dream.

Each of these names represents a path to superstardom, but none of them matter if he doesn’t get past Booker first. If Fundora is the fighter he believes he is—the future of the division, a potential pound-for-pound great—then he will handle his business. He will use this opportunity to shine under the bright lights, proving he belongs among the elite.

But if he underestimates the man standing across from him, the dream could slip away. The trap is set. Now we wait to see if Sebastian Fundora can avoid it.

For a closer look at Fundora vs Booker, check out our fight night page.