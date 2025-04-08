Home / Boxing Videos / Jeamie TKV on his CONTROVERSIAL loss to David Adeleye

Jeamie TKV on his CONTROVERSIAL loss to David Adeleye

Sky Sports Boxing 2 hours ago



Jeamie TKV was fighting David Adeleye for the vacant British heavyweight title on Saturday; Adeleye won by stoppage but it was controversial as he seemingly knocked TKV down for the first time after the referee had called break; TKV’s promoter BOXXER will lodge a protest.

