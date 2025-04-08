A Welterweight Firefight in the Making – World Boxing Association

This coming Saturday, April 12th, Atlantic City’s iconic Boardwalk Hall will play host to what could very well be one of the most electrifying showdowns of the year: Jaron “Boots” Ennis takes on Eimantas Stanionis in a high-stakes welterweight clash with the WBA title on the line.

Jaron Ennis enters the bout with an eye-popping undefeated record of 33 wins, 29 of those coming by way of knockout. At just 27 years old, the Philadelphia native has already established himself as one of the most dangerous and complete fighters in the division. His blend of explosive aggression and razor-sharp technique makes him a nightmare matchup for anyone at 147 pounds. Add to that a considerable edge in both height and reach, and it’s clear Ennis will be looking to control the distance and dictate the tempo early.

But don’t count out the Lithuanian warrior, Eimantas Stanionis. Also undefeated, with 15 wins and 9 knockouts to his name, Stanionis is a calculated, tough-as-nails competitor with a high ring IQ. While he may not have the same volume of professional experience as Ennis, he’s proven he can handle the pressure. His recent victory over the hard-hitting Gabriel Maestre showcased not just his durability, but his ability to adjust and outthink opponents on the fly.

Both men fight out of the orthodox stance, but the contrast in styles, experience, and physical tools could be the X-factors. Expect Ennis to bring the heat from the opening bell, looking to overwhelm Stanionis with pressure and power. Meanwhile, Stanionis will likely aim to weather the early storm, banking on his stamina, defense, and timing to turn the tide as the rounds go deep.

It’s speed vs. grit, flash vs. fundamentals—and it has all the makings of a can’t-miss war in the welterweight division.