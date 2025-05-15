Wardley vs Huni, Launch Press Conference

FABIO WARDLEY WAS back on media duty at Portman Road this afternoon, this time promoting his fight with WBO No.1 ranked contender Justis Huni on Saturday June 7, live worldwide on DAZN.

The WBO Interim world heavyweight title will be on the line at the home of Ipswich Town FC between two unbeaten fighters striving the progress to full world title challenges.

Below are a selection of key quotes from the media event, which also featured promoter Frank Warren and Eddie Hearn from Matchroom, representing Huni.

Frank Warren

“Thank you again to Ipswich for making this happen. We’ve still got a great fight, we’ve got a great fighter in Fabio, who will defend his Interim title as the No.1 with the WBA. This is going to be something a little bit special.

“I really feel that Fabio has shown what he is all about and, in every fight he’s had, everybody has been on the floor, they have all tasted the floor. He certainly doesn’t want to lose that run he’s got and we feel has the beating of Justis, who is really a very good fighter, a quality fighter.

“I think we are going to see a real, real battle between the two of them. This is going to be boxing at its best. A stellar amateur background from Justis, who is undefeated as a pro. There is the spice of Queensberry v Matchroom and, I promise you, you are not going to be disappointed.

“The fans will get behind their man and see him get through this, which I believe will be a tough fight, but he will go on and turn this Interim title into a full world title. It will happen, I think it is destiny for Fabio to be challenging for a world title and, with the power that he’s got, he has every opportunity and all the wherewithal to win one.”

Eddie Hearn

“Firstly, a thank you to everybody for allowing us the opportunity for this fight. Frank and Queensberry, plus George, I couldn’t believe it when we got the call. It is going to be just over six years since Anthony Joshua lost to Andy Ruiz and the similarities are so similar.

“We were fighting Jarrell Miller and about four weeks before he pulled out of the fight. We were so confident but, like Frank, we wanted to deliver a great fight for the fans and the broadcaster. We probably chose the wrong style, we probably chose the wrong fight and this is a carbon copy of that. I really believe that.

“Don’t get me wrong, I am happy and sad. I am happy that Justis is going to get his chance to announce himself on the world stage, but just a little bit sad for Fabio because I thought he would beat Jarrell Miller and I was quite looking forward to seeing it. And now we’ve got to go and ruin everything, the dream, the fairytale, and it is a tough one. Because he is a lovely, lovely fella and now we get on with Frank.

“The pressure is massive on Fabio Wardley, massive. One thing I will say, we had a really good face-off in there, it is two world class fighters and I think this is the first time they have fought at world level, both of them. It will be a real fight on June 7.”

Fabio Wardley

“A change of opponent, but the same venue, same occasion and for me it will be the same outcome. Look, it is the homecoming I have been asking and asking for, for a very long time. We had it going the first time around with Miller, who unfortunately had to pull out, but we, Frank and the team over there, credit to them, pulled the cat out of the bag and got another great contender. No.1 with the WBO, me No.1 with the WBA, so it is basically No.1 vs No.1, just without the belts. The winner will have the chance to get his hands on those belts. So that is what June 7 will be about and it will be the full focus.

“I understand he is taking this fight on short notice but I probably urge him to do a bit more homework. If you think all I’ve got is power, it is going to be a rough night for you. Even if that is the case, you only have to look at the likes of Deontay Wilder, who did pretty well having just power.

“I can get there if I need to, but me, the team, Frank and even Eddie over there knows as well, there is more in my bag than just power. I’ve proved it and you only have to look at my fights and my record and see. Don’t get me wrong, my fights end by me dropping them and getting them out of there, which is proven, but to set those things up and putting the pie together comes from boxing ability, IQ and studying my opponents.

“That is something that I do very well. Yeah, look, the power is the glitz and glam, the highlight reel that you see, but nobody else sees the hours of work and addressing footage and looking through the nitty details of fighters. It is something I have really doubled down on, my education in boxing. Ultimately on June 7 it will be Fabio Wardley’s hand raised and his opponent out on the floor.”

Justis Huni

“This is my coming out party, to show the world who I am. What better way to do it? On a massive stage like this in Fabio’s home town. I am coming here to bring an upset and I just can’t wait to get in there now and put on a show for all of the fight fans and everyone who will be tuning in.

“I think the only thing he has over me is the power, but every other box I tick. Footwork, speed, putting my punches together in bunches. I believe I tick all the other boxes and I cannot wait to get it on.

“It is going to be a sweeter victory with them thinking they are going to get over me that easy. It is going to be a lot tougher night in that office come June 7.”