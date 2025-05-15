A Showdown for a Shot at the World Title – World Boxing Association

This Saturday, May 17, rising star Johanna Wonyou and seasoned veteran Mayerlin Rivas will collide in a high-stakes WBA bantamweight world title eliminator at Ballin’ Maidstone in the United Kingdom. With a championship opportunity hanging in the balance, neither fighter can afford a misstep.

At 24 years old, Wonyou enters the bout with a spotless 11-0 record and a growing reputation across the European circuit. Her hand speed, sharp angles, and technical precision have made her a puzzle few opponents have solved — but she’s yet to face anyone with the pedigree and experience of Rivas. Saturday’s bout marks the toughest test of her career so far.

Rivas, now 37, is on a mission to climb back to the sport’s summit. The former world champion has weathered the highs and lows of a long career, and still packs the power and grit that once made her one of the most feared names in the division. Her last major win came in 2022, and she now sees this fight as a golden opportunity to prove she still belongs among the elite.

Scheduled for 10 rounds, the fight is a classic clash of youth vs. experience. Wonyou will look to use her movement and speed to outbox the Venezuelan, while Rivas aims to turn it into a physical, punishing affair where her strength and veteran savvy can shine.

This is more than just a bout — it’s a battle for relevance, legacy, and the right to challenge for the WBA world title. Expect fireworks from the opening bell in what promises to be a dramatic and meaningful showdown.