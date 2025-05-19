Can Kali and Rodríguez Battle to a Draw in Fierce Clash for WBA Continental Europe Title – World Boxing Association

In a 10-round war that lived up to the billing, Germany’s Ilyas Can Kali and Argentina’s Eduardo Leonel Rodríguez fought to a majority draw in their showdown for the vacant WBA Continental Europe welterweight title, leaving the belt unclaimed and the future uncertain.

The bout, held at Stadthalle in Bielefeld, Germany, was a true clash of styles and wills. Kali, the 23-year-old rising prospect with fast hands and slick movement, tried to control the range from the outside. But Rodríguez, the gritty 28-year-old veteran, never stopped coming forward, pressing the action and dragging the fight into close-range exchanges.

After twelve hard-fought rounds, the judges couldn’t separate them. The official scores read 95-95, 95-95, and 97-93 in favor of Rodríguez, resulting in a majority draw that left both fighters unsatisfied — and the title still up for grabs.

For Kali, who entered the ring unbeaten at 13-0, this result is a frustrating halt to his rapid ascent through the European boxing scene. A win would’ve positioned him for bigger opportunities. Rodríguez, meanwhile, brought his experience and durability into the ring and showed he can still hang with younger contenders on enemy turf.

The close, competitive nature of the fight has already sparked talk of a potential rematch — and with no clear winner, fans will surely be calling for it. Both fighters showed heart, skill, and championship-level grit, proving they belong on the international stage.

One thing is certain: unfinished business remains in Bielefeld.