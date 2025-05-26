 Wang Captures WBA Asia  title with TKO victory in Wenshan – World Boxing Association

China’s DeKang Wang claimed the WBA Asia Super Bantamweight title this Saturday with an impressive technical knockout victory over Argentina’s Giuliano Fantone. The bout, held in Wenshan, showcased Wang’s speed, power, and growing presence in the 122-pound division.

From the opening round, Wang established control with sharp combinations and relentless pressure. His aggressive style left little room for Fantone to respond, and as the rounds progressed, Wang’s dominance became increasingly clear.

In the fourth round, the Chinese fighter delivered a precise and powerful combination that left Fantone visibly hurt. Recognizing the mounting damage, the referee intervened and stopped the contest, declaring Wang the winner by technical knockout.

With this victory, Wang adds a regional title to his record and continues to rise within the super bantamweight rankings. His performance underlined his potential as a future contender on the international stage.

For Fantone, the loss marks a difficult moment in his career, though his resilience throughout the early rounds showed his determination. He is expected to regroup and return stronger in upcoming bouts.

Wang’s triumph was celebrated by his team and local supporters, as the Chinese boxer moves one step closer to the elite level of the sport. His power and precision make him a dangerous presence in the division and a name to watch in the coming months.