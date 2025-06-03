Eric Priest Outpoints Luis Arias, Retains WBA Continental North America Middleweight Title – World Boxing Association

Eric Priest continues carving out his place in the middleweight landscape, and on Saturday night at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, the rising prospect showed why he’s a name worth remembering. The undefeated Priest (15-0, 8 KOs) put on a composed and technically sound performance, earning a unanimous decision victory over seasoned veteran Luis Arias (22-4-1, 9 KOs) to retain his WBA Continental North America title.

From the opening bell, it was clear Priest came in with a smart game plan. Using slick footwork and crisp combinations, he kept Arias at bay, frustrating the Miami-based brawler who came forward all night looking to close the gap and force a war on the inside.

But Priest wasn’t biting. The 26-year-old fought with poise beyond his years, mixing up speed and angles, and picking his moments to let his hands go. Arias, with his experience and pressure style, tried to turn it into a dogfight, but every time he surged forward, Priest met him with sharp counters and slick lateral movement.

It wasn’t an easy night—Arias brought pressure and fire—but Priest kept his composure. He answered heavy shots with flurries of his own, stayed off the ropes, and refused to get lured into exchanges that favored the veteran. It was a display not just of skill, but of ring IQ.

By the final bell, the scorecards told the story of a fight Priest largely controlled: 99–90, 96–93, and 99–90 in his favor. He didn’t just defend his regional belt—he took another meaningful step forward in his development.

With 15 wins, growing confidence, and a skill set that continues to mature, Eric Priest is proving he’s more than a promising prospect—he’s knocking on the door of serious contention in the middleweight division.