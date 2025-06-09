Fabio Wardley Flattens Huni, Captures Interim WBA Title in Stunning Finish – World Boxing Association

On a thrilling night at Portman Road Stadium in Ipswich, hometown hero Fabio Wardley delivered a dramatic come-from-behind knockout over Australia’s Justis Huni in the tenth round to claim the interim WBA heavyweight title.

The fight opened with Huni firmly in control. The Australian displayed crisp combinations, sharp footwork, and dictated the tempo with confidence. Wardley struggled to find his rhythm early on, absorbing punishment and searching in vain for clean openings as Huni’s defense held strong and steady.

As the rounds wore on, the bout looked to be heading toward a clear decision win for Huni. By the seventh, Wardley was visibly wearing the damage — bloodied, bruised, and chasing a fight that seemed to be slipping away. But if Wardley has proven anything in his unbeaten rise through the heavyweight ranks, it’s that his power is never out of a fight.

And in the tenth, he proved it again.

With the crowd roaring him on, Wardley uncorked a thunderous right hand that landed flush and sent Huni crashing to the canvas. The Aussie couldn’t beat the count. It was a stunning turnaround — and a reminder of what makes heavyweight boxing so electrifying.

The arena erupted as Wardley raised his arms in victory, extending his record to 19-0-1 (18 KOs). It wasn’t pretty, but it was devastatingly effective.

“I’m not the most technical fighter out there, but I know how to win,” Wardley said post-fight. “Sometimes you just have to find a way.”

For Huni, the loss marks the first blemish on his professional record. He acknowledged the misstep with grace:

“It only takes a second to lose focus — and that’s what happened. Full credit to Fabio and his team. He’s a real champion.”

With the win, Wardley cements himself as a legitimate threat in the heavyweight division — a power puncher with grit, heart, and the ability to end a fight at any moment. As for Huni, the talent is undeniable, but he’ll need to recalibrate and tighten up if he hopes to bounce back and stay in the mix among the sport’s elite.