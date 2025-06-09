WBA Fedelatin Convention Heads to Buenos Aires with World Title Fight in the Spotlight – World Boxing Association

This week, Buenos Aires becomes the heartbeat of Latin American boxing as it plays host to a historic event: the WBA Fedelatin Convention, featuring star-studded gatherings and two nights of world-class fights — including a high-stakes world title showdown.

From June 12 to 15, the World Boxing Association (WBA) will hold its first-ever Fedelatin Convention on Argentine soil, with a mission to boost boxing development across the region. As part of the festivities, Casino Buenos Aires will stage two major fight nights on June 13 and 14, as part of the WBA’s signature KO Drugs Festival, delivering action-packed cards filled with championship drama.

Headlining the festivities is the return of a living legend: Nonito Donaire. The Filipino icon steps back into the ring to face Andrés Campos of Chile for the WBA interim bantamweight world title. With multiple world championships across four weight classes, Donaire aims to prove he’s still a force to be reckoned with. For Campos, this is the opportunity of a lifetime — a chance to upset a future Hall of Famer and etch his name in the history books.

The undercards won’t disappoint either. Among the standout bouts are John Lenon Gutiérrez vs. José Muñoz and Erislandy Álvarez Borges vs. Eduardo Costa Do Nascimento, with regional and continental titles up for grabs.

Beyond the belts, the event also shines a spotlight on rising stars, offering young prospects a rare platform to showcase their skills in front of influential matchmakers, promoters, and fans. The WBA continues to invest in Latin American boxing, reaffirming its commitment to talent development and structural growth throughout the region.

A celebration of heritage, heart, and high-level competition, the WBA Fedelatin Convention promises to be an unforgettable week for boxing enthusiasts. Buenos Aires is ready for a showcase of champions — past, present, and future — in what’s shaping up to be one of the most meaningful events on the 2024 boxing calendar.