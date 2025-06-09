Crews-Dezurn Survives War with Ortiz, Retains WBA Super Middleweight Title – World Boxing Association

In a gritty, high-stakes showdown at the Turning Stone Resort Casino in New York, Franchón Crews-Dezurn successfully defended her WBA super middleweight world title, edging out a relentless Citlali Ortiz via majority decision in a bruising affair.

From the opening bell, Ortiz came to fight. The Mexican challenger brought the heat early, applying pressure with fast combinations and persistent body work that forced the champion onto the back foot. Crews-Dezurn, the more seasoned of the two, tried to establish control with her jab and lateral movement, but Ortiz’s tenacity and clean power shots made that game plan tough to execute.

The bout saw no shortage of action — and chaos. There were wild exchanges, some scrappy moments, and both fighters took visible damage. Ortiz battled through swelling under her left eye, while Crews-Dezurn finished the night with both eyes puffy and marked, proof of just how physical the contest had become.

In the end, the judges’ scorecards reflected the tight nature of the bout: 95-95, 96-94, and 98-92, with Crews-Dezurn escaping with the win and moving her record to 10-2 (2 KOs). Ortiz, despite suffering the first loss of her young career, earned widespread respect for her fearless performance and refusal to back down.

“She pushed me harder than most,” Crews-Dezurn said after the fight. “That girl’s got heart — and she’ll be back.”

Ortiz didn’t leave with the belt, but she left with the boxing world’s attention. And based on what she showed in New York, this won’t be her last shot at gold.