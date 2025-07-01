Matchroom Boxing Unveils Remastered Brand Identity In Major Milestone for Eddie Hearn’s Leading Global Promotion

Big fights. Bright lights. And the very best nights. Matchroom Boxing has been changing the game since 1987 – and today it is proud to unveil its new, remastered brand identity that will propel the company into an exciting new era.

Spanning four decades, the world’s leading Boxing promotion has been at the forefront of the sport since it was established by Matchroom Sport President, Barry Hearn OBE.

Since its inception, Matchroom Boxing has promoted some of the sport’s most iconic names – from British greats Frank Bruno, Lennox Lewis, Nigel Benn and Chris Eubank in the 1990s through to modern day heroes Anthony Joshua, Katie Taylor, and Undisputed Light-Heavyweight king Dmitry Bivol.

Over the course of that time, Matchroom Boxing has forged a formidable reputation as a powerhouse on the world stage playing a pivotal role in transforming Boxing into a mainstream spectacle, by developing world champions and producing some of the most memorable events in modern boxing history spanning the UK, USA, Mexico, Australia, Japan, and the Middle East, as part of its historic association with broadcast partners DAZN.

And today Chairman Eddie Hearn is thrilled to present a striking new identity to further accelerate the leading Boxing brand’s global growth and ignite the “I was there” moments for fans across the world as it gears towards its upcoming, unmissable event schedule.

“Matchroom Boxing has been at the forefront of the most iconic nights in the modern history of the sport and this reimagined brand identity represents our move into a new frontier,” said Matchroom Sport Chairman, Eddie Hearn.

“In what is becoming an ever increasingly competitive market, as all major brands must do, we have to move forward with the times to appeal to fresh audiences whilst enhancing our product for our

current fanbase both with the commitment of delivering unmissable events, steered by our elite stable of world champions and world class fighters. “The future starts now. This represents our continued growth and determination to deliver the very best events, with the best fighters, across the world.”

It is the culmination of a 12-month journey, gathering input from our fighters, staff and hundreds of fans to fully understand what Matchroom Boxing and the sport means to them.

Matchroom Boxing’s rebrand, developed in collaboration with award-winning data driven sports marketing agency Two Circles, draws inspiration in duality from a brand that is both rooted in tradition and ready for the future with bold design aimed at resonating with a digital-first audience.

George Foster, Managing Director, EMEA, at Two Circles, said: “Partnering with Matchroom Boxing was a natural alignment for us. With 12 years of expertise in understanding sports fans better than anyone, Two Circles was uniquely positioned to help bring Matchroom’s brand vision to life. “By taking a data-led approach, we first evaluated how boxing fans engage with them and how it feels to be in the Matchroom Boxing family, before co-creating a new vision and set of values for the future. This gave our Creative teams everything they needed to build a bold, dynamic and future-ready brand identity. We can’t wait to see how this new brand identity helps Matchroom Boxing amplify their impact in the sports world.”

Today’s announcement – unveiled for the first time in front of an exclusive audience in London, England, attended by a host of star-studded names – marks a major milestone in the company’s evolution. The refreshed identity also reflects Matchroom Boxing’s commitment to community, excellence and ushering in the next generation of the sport’s stars – such as Heavyweight prospect Leo Atang, who joined boxing legends Frank Bruno and Anthony Joshua for a special Q&A.

And as the sport continues to reach new audiences across the world and cross cultural borders, Matchroom Boxing’s remastered brand marks a commitment to remaining at the forefront of innovation, fan engagement, and fight-night spectacle.

Matchroom Boxing CEO Frank Smith said: “Matchroom Boxing isn’t just keeping up with the evolution of the sport – we’re leading it. Our remastered identity is a reflection of our core values, our future, and our promise to our fighters and fans to keep pushing the boundaries of what this incredible sport can be.”