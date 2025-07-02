Pier Pressure | Garner vs Bellotti Update

Unfortunately Royston Barney-Smith has suffered an injury and will no longer be fighting on the Pier Pressure Card in Bournemouth on July 26th.

However, we are pleased to announce Aloys “The Animal” Junior will face Ellis Zorro as the co-main event in another big domestic showdown on the South Coast.

Carl Fail is also scheduled to take Amir Abubaker in a clash of two undefeated fighters.

These two fights are in addition to the showstopping main event with Ryan “The Piranha” Garner taking on Reece Bellotti for the European and WBC International Championship.

This event will be live worldwide on DAZN on July 26th.

Fight Details

🗓️ Date: Friday, 26 July 2025

📍 Venue: Bournemouth International Centre (BIC), Bournemouth

🎟️ Book your tickets here

