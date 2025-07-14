Katie Taylor edges Amanda Serrano once more, closes trilogy with majority decision win at MSG – World Boxing Association

In the main event of a landmark all-women’s card at Madison Square Garden, Ireland’s Katie Taylor (25–1, 6 KOs) secured her third consecutive win over Puerto Rico’s Amanda Serrano (47–4–1, 31 KOs), this time via majority decision, to retain her undisputed super lightweight championship and officially close out their historic trilogy.

The judges scored it 97–93, 97–93, and 95–95 in a tightly contested tactical bout that offered fewer fireworks than their previous encounters in 2022 and 2024. Taylor leaned on lateral movement, a disciplined jab, and crisp short combinations, while Serrano pressed forward from the second round, applying consistent pressure and working the body with signature hooks.

Both women landed exactly 70 punches, but according to CompuBox, Taylor had the edge in power punch accuracy—landing 41.6% to Serrano’s 29.7%—a stat that ultimately swayed the scorecards in her favor.

Serrano threw more than twice as many punches (382 to Taylor’s 231), but volume didn’t translate into control. Taylor stayed composed, capitalized on defensive lapses, and picked her moments with precision while avoiding sustained exchanges. The 10-round fight, contested under two-minute rounds, played out with mutual respect and calculated adjustments, a stark contrast to the frantic pace of their previous wars.

With the victory, Taylor cements her reign as the undisputed champion at 140 pounds, keeping hold of her WBA, WBC, IBF, and WBO titles. It marks her third win over Serrano, following a split decision in their iconic 2022 clash and a unanimous verdict in 2024. The trilogy now stands as one of the most significant in modern women’s boxing, both for its elite level of competition and its massive cultural impact.

A sold-out crowd of over 19,000 fans packed the Garden for what became the venue’s first-ever all-female boxing card—an historic moment in itself.

Following the win, Taylor reflected with humility and gratitude: “An incredible victory. Thank you, Jesus. I needed so much strength tonight. So many people prayed for me, and that gives you the power to give it your all. I also want to thank Amanda Serrano. What an amazing fighter. We made history together three times, and it’s been an absolute privilege to share the ring with her.”

Serrano, visibly emotional but composed, spoke on her strategic shift: “I tried something different tonight. It was about fighting smart, not harder. I tried to keep my distance and avoid trading shots like we did in the first two fights. We stuck with the one-two and long punches. I guess it just wasn’t enough.”

With the win, Katie Taylor remains the undisputed queen of women’s boxing. Amanda Serrano, despite the defeat, continues to be a global icon and the only woman in history to win world titles across seven weight divisions.

Their trilogy will live on as a masterclass in athletic excellence, professionalism, and growth. And while the result favored Taylor once again, the legacy is shared: two legends, two styles, one message—there are no limits left for women’s boxing.