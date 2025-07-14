It’s Undisputed Fight Week

History in the making as we enter Fight Week for the Undisputed Heavyweight Championship of the World showdown between Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois at a packed out Wembley Stadium on Saturday.

Of course, ahead of such a monumental occasion, comes opportunities to see the fighters up close and see who is looking confident, who has got that steely glint in their eye that tells you who is most likely to be heading home with all four belts.

On Wednesday from 4pm BoxPark, Wembley, is the destination for the Open Workouts featuring Usyk and Dubois, along with the undercard fighters including Lawrence Okolie, Kevin Lerena, Daniel Lapin, Lewis Edmondson and Aadam Hamed.

This build-up event is free and open to the public so get yourself along to Wembley and be part of Big Fight Week.

On Thursday the final words will be exchanged at the Press Conference, which is a media-only event, but it will all be streamed live and free across Queensberry and DAZN social media channels.

On Friday at 3pm, again at BoxPark, Wembley, the last face-off before the mighty collision will take place following the weigh-in.

The weigh-in is open to the public for a £3 admission, which is a donation to the Usyk Foundation charity in support of his war-torn nation.

Then, with sun still hopefully shining, we cross over from BoxPark to the National Stadium to witness the creation of British sporting history, with a heavyweight undisputed fight taking place in this country for the very first time.

If Dubois triumphs, he will become the first British heavyweight to hold all four belts, with Usyk bidding to become a two-time undisputed heavyweight champion.

The biggest fight in boxing is upon us and the opportunity to be part of history being made.