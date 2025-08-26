“Pumita” Martínez Honored at La Bombonera – World Boxing Association

WBA super flyweight champion Fernando “Pumita” Martínez received a special tribute from Boca Juniors Football Club this past weekend at the legendary La Bombonera Stadium in Buenos Aires, during halftime of the team’s match against Banfield.

The Argentine world champion stepped onto the hallowed pitch with his team, proudly displaying the iconic black-and-gold WBA belt. In front of thousands of fans, Martínez delivered a few words of gratitude while accepting a commemorative award for his outstanding career—a recognition that comes just months before his highly anticipated clash against Bam Rodríguez on November 22.

Martínez’s family joined him for the celebration, making the evening even more memorable. The heartfelt gesture from the Boca Juniors organization honored not only the fighter’s current run of success but also his roots, as Martínez hails from Avellaneda, Buenos Aires.

The World Boxing Association expressed its pride in Martínez as one of its reigning champions, while also thanking Boca Juniors for acknowledging the greatness of a fighter who continues to carry Argentina’s boxing tradition onto the world stage.