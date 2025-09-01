Queensberry Promotions partners with World Boxing Championships 2025

One of the world’s leading boxing promoters, Queensberry Promotions, has agreed a partnership with World Boxing as part of the inaugural World Boxing Championships 2025, in Liverpool, 4th -14th September 2025.

The decision is a sign of Queensberry’s desire to support the sport at every level from the grassroots amateur scene to the highest echelons of professional boxing.

Many of the best-known boxers such as Tyson Fury, Daniel Dubois, Joshua Buatsi, Moses Itauma and Nicola Adams, that have been promoted by Queensberry in high profile fights in recent years, enjoyed successful careers in the amateur ranks and this link-up is a sign of its ongoing commitment to every tier of boxing.

“Having such a prestigious tournament as the World Boxing Championships taking place in Liverpool makes it a landmark event that I am delighted Queensberry is providing backing for,” said Frank Warren, Queensberry Promotions Founder and Chairman.

“I know that so much hard work has been put in to make this inaugural Championships a major success and Liverpool will be playing host to elite fighters from right across the globe.

“Competitions like this are the bedrock of boxing and it is where the public can identify the future stars of the sport. I am thrilled to have Queensberry associated with the pinnacle of amateur boxing.”

World Boxing’s Chief Operating Officer, Simon Toulson, said: “It is great to have the support of Queensberry Promotions as we head-in into our inaugural World Boxing Championships. Queensberry’s decision to partner with World Boxing is a great endorsement of our work and the confidence they have in World Boxing as the International Federation for the sport.”

The Chair of the Steering Group of the Local Organising Committee of the World Boxing Championships 2025, Jason Harborow, said: “Having the support of one of the world’s leading boxing promoters, that has been involved in some of the biggest global fights of recent years, is a sign of how significant an event the World Boxing Championships is.

“This is the place where many people will get their first look at some of the men and women that will become the global superstars of the future, so it is great that Queensberry wants to be a part of this and recognises the importance of supporting Olympic-style boxing and the grassroots, which is the lifeblood of the sport.”

More than 500 men and women from over 60 countries will compete in the World Boxing Championships which is the biggest Olympic-style boxing event ever held in the UK. It will feature competition in 10 weight classes for men and women and be the first time ever that male and female boxers have competed in Olympic-style boxing at the same event for the title of World Boxing Champion.

The competition schedule is available HERE and provides details of the weight classes that will box on each day of the competition and enables fans to buy tickets for the specific sessions where they want to watch boxers compete in particular weight categories.

Tickets for the inaugural World Boxing Championships 2025 are on sale now with Adult tickets priced at £15 and Concessions £5 (U16, OAPs, Students and those in receipt of benefits). For tickets, the schedule and all the latest news and info about the Championships visit www.worldboxingliverpool.com.