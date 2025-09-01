Rodolfo Puentes Shines at WBA Future Colombia – World Boxing Association

The spotlight of the WBA Future of Colombian Boxing program belonged to Rodolfo Puentes, who stopped Andrés Peñaloza by technical knockout this past Saturday at the Gimnasio Cuadrilátero Élite in Barranquilla. It was a dominant showing in the evening’s main event.

The WBA Future initiative, designed to give young fighters opportunities across the globe, once again delivered an entertaining card that streamed live on the official YouTube channel of the World Boxing Association.

Puentes, a 24-year-old super bantamweight, impressed with a sustained body attack that steadily wore down Peñaloza. In the third round, he scored a knockdown with a left hook to the midsection. Though Peñaloza bravely rose, he was clearly diminished and ultimately did not come out for the fourth.

On the undercard, Leider Galvis stopped Wallington Orobio in a rugged third-round battle filled with exchanges, while Edinson Álvarez made quick work of Yeiner Gómez with a first-round knockout.

The card also featured more than ten amateur bouts showcasing young talent from Colombia’s Atlántico region. Each fight streamed live, giving these aspiring fighters an invaluable platform to display their skills.

With each new edition, the WBA Future project continues to grow—building allies, creating opportunities, and paving the way for the next generation of boxing’s stars.