Neri Romero Captures WBA Fedelatin Super Featherweight Title – World Boxing Association

In an all-Argentine showdown, Buenos Aires native Neri “El Maldito” Romero (19-1, 10 KOs) claimed the WBA Fedelatin super featherweight belt with a commanding unanimous decision over Santa Fe’s Alexis Camejo (10-5-2, 1 KO) on Saturday, August 30, at the Federación Argentina de Boxeo arena in Buenos Aires. All three judges had it exactly the same: 98-92, a clear reflection of Romero’s dominance across ten rounds.

Coming off a setback against Russia’s Albert Batyrgaziev in a bid for the WBA interim world title, Romero returned determined to make a statement and seize a regional strap. From the opening bell, he planted himself in the center of the ring and worked with a varied arsenal, breaking down Camejo’s guard piece by piece.

The pivotal moment came in round three, when a crisp right cross from Romero split open a deep cut over Camejo’s left eye. Blood flowed, but the man from Santa Fe showed grit, pressing on with counters and lateral movement. Still, Romero’s control of distance and his precise, punishing shots carried every frame.

Down the stretch, Romero managed the fight with composure, avoiding unnecessary risks and sealing a wide points victory that puts him back on track in the regional scene.