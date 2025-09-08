Brittany Sims Shines, Claims WBA International Bantamweight Title – World Boxing Association

American contender Brittany “Eagle Flex” Sims (9-3, 5 KOs) captured the WBA International bantamweight crown with a commanding unanimous decision over Spain’s Natalia Francesca (7-6, 0 KOs) in the main event at the Wind Creek Events Center in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. The judges’ scorecards told the story: 99-91, 99-91, and 96-94, all in favor of Sims, who dictated the pace from start to finish over ten rounds.

From the opening bell, Sims showcased superior accuracy and ring generalship, working behind a sharp jab that set up crisp combinations. Francesca pressed forward with grit and determination, trying to close the distance and apply pressure, but she couldn’t land the kind of punches that would turn the tide. The Spaniard did enjoy some bright moments in the middle rounds—particularly the sixth and seventh—but Sims stayed composed and closed the show with authority.

With the win, Sims notched her ninth professional victory and solidified herself as one of the rising forces in the bantamweight division. The WBA International title now positions her for bigger opportunities on the world stage, where she’s already being looked at as a potential challenger for major hardware.

For Francesca, the loss still carried positives. She displayed resilience, maturity, and the ability to hang tough against international opposition, further cementing her status as one of Spain’s standard-bearers in women’s boxing.

Sanctioned by the pioneering World Boxing Association, the bout underscored both the steady rise of women’s boxing in the United States and the vital role of regional titles in paving the way toward global contention.