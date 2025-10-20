Samuel Arnold Crowned NABA Super Middleweight Champion – World Boxing Association

Undefeated Texan prospect Samuel “Squirm” Arnold (14-0, 8 KOs) made a major statement in the super middleweight division, stopping California’s Juan “Just Business” Barajas (11-2-2, 7 KOs) to capture the North American Boxing Association (NABA) 168-pound title on October 18 at the Long Beach Convention Center.

At just 22 years old, Arnold showcased his technical command and physical superiority right from the opening bell. Using smart distance control, fast hands, and surgical precision, he neutralized Barajas’s pressure and volume punching, consistently landing clean shots while avoiding serious danger. The Texan worked effectively to the body and followed up with crisp combinations upstairs that gradually broke down the Californian’s resistance.

The end came in the tenth round when Arnold unleashed a powerful combination that left Barajas unable to respond. The referee completed the count, declaring a knockout and crowning Arnold as the new NABA regional champion, under the umbrella of the World Boxing Association (WBA).

With this victory, Arnold not only preserved his unbeaten record but also solidified himself as one of the most promising young contenders in the super middleweight ranks. The NABA belt secures him a place in the world rankings and moves him one step closer to international title opportunities.