Tagacanao Defends WBA Asia Super Flyweight Title Against Undefeated Sano – World Boxing Association

Reymart Tagacanao and Ayumu Sano will step into the ring this Saturday at the Bishkek Arena in Kyrgyzstan to clash for the WBA Asia super flyweight title, currently held by Tagacanao.

This bout is set to be one of the highlights of the event, pitting two undefeated young fighters against each other for the regional crown of the pioneering sanctioning body.

At 26 years old, Tagacanao will make the first defense of his Asian title in what promises to be a demanding fight, offering him a chance to showcase his skills as the regional champion. The Filipino captured his belt at home last December, stopping Phai Pharob in eight rounds.

Facing him is 22-year-old Japanese contender Sano, a rising talent in the sport, coming off a dominant fourth-round knockout of Thailand’s Nattapong Jankaew in his last fight. This matchup represents a huge opportunity for Sano to take his career to the next level.

Both fighters will weigh in at the division’s 115-pound limit on Friday, clearing the final hurdle before the showdown. Tagacanao boasts a perfect record of 11 wins, 0 losses, with 9 KOs, while Sano holds 10 wins, 0 defeats, 1 draw, including 5 stoppages.