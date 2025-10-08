Jaron Ennis Looks to Keep His Dominance Alive at a New Weight – World Boxing Association

This Saturday night marks a special moment in the career of Jaron “Boots” Ennis, as the undefeated American star steps up in weight to challenge for the WBA Interim Super Welterweight Title. The hometown hero will return to Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center, aiming to turn the arena into his personal celebration hall when he faces the dangerous Uisma Lima.

Ennis has been one of boxing’s brightest young stars, dominating the welterweight division with a mix of speed, precision, and raw power. Now, he’s moving up to 154 pounds — a bold step that raises questions he’s eager to answer inside the ropes.

Like any fighter changing divisions, Ennis will have to adapt quickly. He’s facing a bigger man in Lima, who has competed at both middleweight and super welterweight. The Angolan southpaw also brings a height and reach advantage that could test Ennis’ timing and rhythm.

One of Ennis’ trademarks, beyond his explosive power, is his lightning-fast hand speed — the same that carried him to dominant wins over Eimantas Stanionis earlier this year and David Avanesyan last summer. To shine in this new division, the Philly native will need to keep that speed intact while adding the strength to handle naturally larger opponents.

Ennis has long been considered one of the sport’s most gifted fighters — a mainstay in pound-for-pound discussions — and he’s not just chasing another win. He wants to make a statement.

On Saturday night, the city of Philadelphia will be watching closely, waiting to see if their prodigy can conquer new territory and remain one of boxing’s elite.