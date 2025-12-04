Bakary Samake joins the Queensberry team

Leading super welterweight contender Bakary Samake has joined forces with Frank Warren and Queensberry (in association with Samake Promotions).

In conjunction with Samake Promotions, the 22-year-old French star will fight under the Queensberry banner as he closes in on a shot at the WBC world title.

Samake, who holds a record of 19-0 (11 KOs), is ranked No.1 by the WBC, where the champion is the American southpaw Sebastian Fundora, with Vergil Ortiz Jr holding the Interim belt.

Samake is the holder of the WBC Silver championship, having won the title in November 2024 with a stoppage victory over Wade Ryan. He has made one successful defence with another stoppage win over Roarke Knapp in April.

His most recent activity came in October when Samake took on the 25-0 Alejandro Ortiz and defeated the Venezuelan via a fifth-round knockout.

Samake becomes the second French fighter currently on the books of Queensberry, following on from 2016 Olympic gold medallist Tony Yoka.