Erislandy Lara Set to Defend His WBA Middleweight Title Against Johan González – World Boxing Association

This Saturday, December 6, 2025, Cuban veteran Erislandy “The American Dream” Lara (31-3-3, 19 KOs) will put his WBA middleweight title (160 lbs) on the line against Venezuela’s Johan “Manotas” González (36-4, 34 KOs) at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas.

The matchup comes on the heels of Janibek Alimkhanuly’s unexpected withdrawal after returning an adverse result in drug testing. With Janibek removed from the equation, González stepped in as a voluntary challenger — an unexpected twist that now delivers a high-stakes fight packed with intensity and knockout power on both sides.

At 42, Lara remains one of the most skilled and seasoned fighters in the sport. A two-division champion at super welterweight and middleweight, he’s shared the ring with elite names such as Canelo Álvarez, Jarrett Hurd, and Vanes Martirosyan. His game is built on distance control, a sharp jab, and the ability to neutralize younger opponents with sheer ring IQ. After more than 15 months of inactivity, he returns aiming to reaffirm his relevance and prove he still belongs among boxing’s elite.

González, 34, carries Venezuela’s fighting spirit into the bout. With 34 knockouts in 36 wins, his calling card is raw punching power. “Manotas” has built his résumé across regional circuits, but now walks into the biggest opportunity of his career: a shot at a world title against an established champion. His mission is clear — apply pressure, close the distance, and look for the kind of heavy shots that can crack Lara’s defense.

The fight promises a true clash of styles: Lara’s refined technique and veteran craft against González’s aggression and power. For the Cuban, the key will be to control the range, chip away at the challenger, and avoid prolonged exchanges. For the Venezuelan, success depends on cutting the ring, forcing action early, and capitalizing on any opening to land fight-changing punches.

Beyond the winner, this bout carries major implications for the middleweight landscape. Lara seeks to solidify his reign, while González aims to become the first Venezuelan to capture the WBA middleweight world title — a milestone achievement for his nation’s boxing history.

San Antonio’s fight night is shaping up to be one of the year’s most compelling events, with all eyes on Lara and González — two fighters at very different stages of their careers, yet both standing at the edge of a potentially career-defining moment.

On December 6, experience and mastery collide with youth and punching power. Lara will try to show he’s still a ring general, while González looks to seize his chance at global glory. Given the context and contrasting styles, this one has all the makings of a strategic, high-drama, and explosive battle.