WBA Orders Romero vs. Giyasov – World Boxing Association

The World Boxing Association (WBA) Championships Committee has ordered the welterweight world title bout between champion Rolando Romero and mandatory challenger Shakhram Giyasov, as confirmed through an official communication sent to both parties on Monday, October 13.

The Committee granted the standard 30-day negotiation period, starting October 13 and concluding on November 13.

Romero, who captured the title on May 2 by defeating Ryan García in New York, must defend it within 120 days from the date of acquisition, as established in Championship Rule C.11.

That period expired on September 1, prompting the Committee to issue the mandatory bout notice for Romero, whose next opponent must be the official challenger, Giyasov. Additionally, Championship Rule C.13 stipulates that a champion cannot engage in a non-mandatory fight within 60 days following the expiration of the mandatory defense period.

If both camps fail to reach an agreement within the allotted timeframe, or if either party refuses to negotiate, the Committee may call for a purse bid in accordance with WBA regulations.z


