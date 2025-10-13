WBA Championships Committee Orders Ball vs. Figueroa Mandatory Fight – World Boxing Association

On Monday, October 13, the World Boxing Association (WBA) Championships Committee officially ordered the mandatory featherweight bout between champion Nick Ball and his official challenger, Brandon Figueroa. The Committee issued the communication for the British champion to face Figueroa in the near future.

As customary in mandatory bouts, a 30-day negotiation period has been granted, running until November 12.

In accordance with Championship Rule C.10, Ball must defend his title against the next leading available contender within nine (9) months from the date he became champion. Having won the title on June 1, 2024, the mandatory defense became due on March 1, 2025, meaning he must now face Figueroa.

The WBA has sent official notification to both parties and will await the outcome of negotiations. Should an agreement not be reached within the prescribed timeframe, the Committee may call for a purse bid pursuant to the Association’s internal regulations.