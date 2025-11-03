Joshua Buatsi edges Zach Parker to claim WBA International light heavyweight title – World Boxing Association

In a tense and controversial all-British showdown, Joshua Buatsi (20-1, 13 KOs) captured the WBA International light heavyweight title (175 lbs) with a majority-decision win over Zach Parker (26-2, 18 KOs) on November 1 at the Co-op Live Arena in Manchester. The scorecards reflected just how tight the contest was: 96-94, 95-95, and 96-94, leaving fans and pundits split on the verdict.

For Buatsi — Ghana-born and London-raised — the fight served as a critical comeback opportunity after suffering his first professional loss to Callum Smith in February. He came out determined, pressing forward behind sharp body work and clean combinations late in the rounds to make his case to the judges. Parker opted for patience and precision, using footwork and counters to stay competitive and disrupt Buatsi’s rhythm.

The bout unfolded as a tactical chess match more than a firefight, with long stretches of feinting, probing, and single-shot exchanges. Buatsi landed the more eye-catching punches, while Parker showed sharp defensive reads and dictated pace in key moments. The 95-95 card spoke to that balance, but the remaining tallies swung narrowly to the 2016 Olympic bronze medalist.

After the decision, Buatsi acknowledged the razor-close nature of the contest: “It was tough, but I did what I had to do. I’m ready.”