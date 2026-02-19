Four Keys to Gary Antuanne Russell vs. Andy Hiraoka – World Boxing Association

This Saturday, February 21, the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas sets the stage for a tactical shootout for the WBA super lightweight world championship. American titleholder Gary Antuanne Russell makes the first defense of his crown against undefeated mandatory challenger Andy Hiraoka in a clash that promises violent precision wrapped in strategic nuance.

Here are the four keys that will determine who leaves the ring as king at 140 pounds:

1. The Battle of Height and Reach

Hiraoka (24-0, 19 KOs) brings rare dimensions to the division. At 5-foot-11 with a 74-inch reach—numbers more typical of a welterweight—he’ll look to dictate tempo from the outside. For Russell (18-1, 17 KOs), the mission is clear: cut off the ring, breach that long defensive perimeter, and do it without walking into clean counters.

2. Southpaw vs. Southpaw Dynamics

With both men fighting left-handed, traditional counter angles shift. Lead foot positioning and jab control become paramount. Hiraoka uses his right hand not just to score but as a rangefinder and stabilizer to keep opponents at bay. Russell, however, boasts one of the quickest and most explosive left hands in the division. He’ll need to unleash it in tight, compact combinations to neutralize the challenger’s size advantage.

3. Volume vs. Surgical Precision

Russell thrives on relentless pressure, forcing exchanges at mid-to-close range. His success hinges on turning the fight into a battle of attrition. Hiraoka, by contrast, is methodical and has scored knockouts in his last 10 outings through pinpoint accuracy. If he can frustrate Russell on entry, his counters could prove decisive—and dangerous.

4. Ring Rust and Early Tempo

Both fighters enter after periods of inactivity. Russell hasn’t fought since capturing the title in March 2025 against José Valenzuela, while Hiraoka last saw action in September with an emphatic win over Ismael Barroso. The opening three rounds will be telling—who shakes off the cobwebs first and settles into the championship rhythm under the bright lights of Las Vegas?