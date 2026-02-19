Dominican Showdown for Interim WBA Super Bantamweight Crown – World Boxing Association

Santo Domingo becomes the heartbeat of Caribbean boxing this Saturday, February 21, as Noel Reyes Cepeda and Víctor Santillán collide in an all-Dominican showdown for the WBA interim super bantamweight world title. It’s a high-stakes, fratricidal clash that could define the next major contender in the 122-pound division.

At 39 years old, Reyes Cepeda (19-4, 15 KOs) stands at the defining moment of his career. The La Vega native has enjoyed a late-career resurgence over the past two years, stacking up emphatic wins that propelled him to No. 6 in the WBA world rankings. His calling card is power—backed by an imposing knockout ratio that makes him especially dangerous in the early frames. For Reyes, this represents the chance to crown a lifetime of work with his first world title.

Santillán (15-2, 6 KOs), meanwhile, embodies the new guard. The La Romana native is known for polished technique and fluid footwork that tends to frustrate heavy-handed opponents. He’s no stranger to big stages, having faced Tenshin Nasukawa in Japan. Built on volume punching and tactical intelligence, Santillán’s style is designed to defuse power and bank rounds.

Stylistically, it’s the classic puncher-versus-boxer matchup. Reyes will look to impose his strength from the opening bell, hunting for damage early. Santillán’s path likely runs through discipline and distance, stretching the fight into the later rounds and trusting his craft to sway the scorecards.