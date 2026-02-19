Mykal Fox and Ray Robinson Collide for WBA Continental Americas Gold Title – World Boxing Association

On Saturday, February 21, the Live! Casino & Hotel in Hanover, Maryland, will host a high-IQ chess match at 154 pounds. The tall, rangy southpaw Mykal “The Professor” Fox squares off against battle-tested Philadelphia contender Ray “The New” Robinson for the WBA Continental Americas Gold super welterweight strap.

This bout is a pivotal crossroads for both men—fighters who have long proven they belong among the elite at junior middleweight but are still chasing that signature win to vault them back into position for a full-fledged world title shot.

Fox (25-5, 5 KOs) enjoys the hometown edge and brings a physical profile that’s a nightmare to solve. Standing 6-foot-3 with a reach north of 80 inches, Fox will look to command the geography of the ring with his piston-like jab, keeping the fight at long range and blunting Robinson’s advances. “The Professor” stayed busy throughout 2025, including a high-level test against Serhii Bohachuk, and understands that capturing this WBA regional belt is crucial to his 2026 ambitions.

Across the ring, Robinson (26-3-2, 14 KOs) brings grit and big-fight seasoning. Known for his draws against Egidijus Kavaliauskas and Josh Kelly, the Philly veteran is a crafty counterpuncher with a tricky, adaptable style that allows him to adjust on the fly. Despite conceding height and reach, Robinson’s camp is confident that his inside work, ring IQ, and punch placement will be enough to decode the Fox puzzle.

Expect Fox to fight from center ring, using his legs to avoid being pinned along the ropes. Robinson, meanwhile, will likely press the issue early, taking calculated risks to close the gap and invest to the body.

With both fighters operating out of the southpaw stance, the battle for lead foot position and the timing of the straight left hand could ultimately decide the tight rounds.