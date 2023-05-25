K2 won the Usyk-Dubois purse bid and the fight will be in August  – World Boxing Association

K2 Promotions won the promotional right of the fight between the World Boxing Association (WBA) heavyweight champion, Oleksandr Usyk and the official challenger, Daniel Dubois.

The event took place on Thursday, May 25 in Houston, Texas, and was attended by WBA President Gilberto Jesus Mendoza and WBA Championship Committee Vice Chairman Julio Thyme.

K2 Promotions was awarded the rights to promote the fight after making a bid of US$8,057,000.00 and gave as options August 8 in Manchester or Jeddah, or August 12 in Wroclaw, Poland.

Also present at the bidding was Quensberry Promotions, which made an offer of US$ 5,620,050.00 on behalf of the challenger Dubois.



