The Premier Boxing Champions family would like to extend our deepest condolences to Armando Gaytan, VP of Operations at Integrated Sports, on the passing of his mother, Azalea Gaytan, who died today at age 71.

Please join us in sending our heartfelt sympathies and offering prayers to the entire Gaytan family and loved ones.