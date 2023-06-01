Chantelle Cameron awarded best fighter of the month by the WBA  – World Boxing Association

British Chantelle Cameron was named Fighter of the Month by the World Boxing Association (WBA) thanks to her great fight against Katie Taylor last May 20 in Dublin, Ireland.

Cameron faced Taylor in a complicated fight and probably the toughest of her career. However, she came out very aggressive and overwhelmed the local fighter from the first round to take advantage on the scorecards and in the end get a close victory.

Cameron was able to take advantage in the early stages and then hold on when Taylor began to do her boxing, which led her to get a very important victory for her career with which she remains as undisputed super lightweight champion.

The champion took away Taylor’s undefeated record and kept her own, putting her among the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world today.

In addition to the month’s individual awards, the WBA also released its women’s rankings which are available to all fans and press on the WBA’s official website.



