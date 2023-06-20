La “Tigresa” Acuña believes in Argentine boxing – World Boxing Association

Marcela Acuña is a great legend of Argentine boxing and one of the pioneers of the sport. The “Tigresa” is in the process of retiring from boxing as an active fighter but she has activated facets for boxing and always remains linked to the sport that has given her everything.

Last week she accompanied the World Boxing Association (WBA) at the KO Drugs in Buenos Aires, where she enjoyed the fights and talked about the current events and the history of boxing in her country.

“For me it is always a pride and a satisfaction to accompany the WBA in this kind of events. It is a beautiful job to keep young people away from bad habits using sports and it is something we should all support,” said Acuña, who is 46 years old.

“I’ve seen a lot of young talent and I see that there’s a lot of new talent in the country. I liked Sol Cudos and her ability in the ring. I also loved what I saw of “Capricho” Romero and I know that Argentine boxing is in good hands”, he continued.

Acuña also talked about her new facet, with which she wants to continue linked to boxing and doing her part for the growth of the discipline.

“I started studying sports journalism. It’s something I like and am passionate about and I know I can contribute a lot from here. Boxing is a sport that I love and that has given a lot to me. I want to continue helping and contributing,” she said.

Acuña is the first female fighter from Argentina and was world champion with an excellent career that is coming to an end and that both her country and the continent are saying goodbye in style.



