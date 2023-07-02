Moneo demolishes Sanchez in Buenos Aires  – World Boxing Association

Maira Moneo captured the World Boxing Association (WBA) interim lightweight belt with a technical knockout victory over Alys Sanchez this Saturday night at Luna Park in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

The Uruguayan had a great performance against the Venezuelan and won the interim crown in a great night of boxing in the mythical Argentinean venue.

Moneo did not hesitate to enter the exchange against the veteran Sanchez and both fought in an impressive duel full of action and emotion during the fight. The punishment inflicted by Moneo to Sanchez caused several injuries and inflammation in the face, so she could not continue before the ninth round ended and the technical knockout was decreed.

Moneo took advantage of a great opportunity for her career. The interim was approved because the champion of the category, Irish Katie Taylor, will take the rematch with Chantelle Cameron in super lightweight, an important fight for boxing in general and for which the pioneering body granted her the permission.

Moneo now has a record of 13 wins, 1 loss and 3 knockouts. Sanchez left his record at 17 wins, 9 setbacks, 1 draw and 6 knockouts.



