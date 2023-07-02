McCormack wins WBA Continental belt with knockout over Dixon – World Boxing Association

Pat McCormack connected with a right hand to the face of Tony Dixon late in the fourth round to send him to the canvas and virtually end their bout at the Sheffield Arena to win the World Boxing Association (WBA) Continental super welterweight title.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic medalist continues to work his way up in professional boxing and on this occasion defeated an experienced opponent to win his first title and continue his rise.

McCormack landed a right straight that exploded into Dixon’s face and sent him to the canvas as the bell of the fourth round was about to ring. Although Dixon got up and went to his corner, his team threw in the towel and the referee decided to stop the action.

McCormack’s journey continues and he is proving more and more that he is ready for professional boxing and better challenges. It was the fifth fight he won and the fourth by knockout. For his part, Dixon left his record at 14 wins, 5 losses and 4 knockouts.



