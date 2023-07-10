Repeat or revenge  – World Boxing Association

Undisputed featherweight champion Alycia Baumgardner of the United States will step into the ring this Saturday to face Christina Linardatou in a rematch in defense of her crowns.

The Masonic Temple, in Detroit, Michigan, will be the venue for this championship in which the World Boxing Association (WBA) champion will put her belt on the line along with those of the WBO, WBC and IBF.

Baumgardner comes from a great performance at Madison Square Garden, New York, in April. On that occasion she beat Elhem Mekhaled by unanimous decision after knocking her down a couple of times and winning the vacant WBA belt.

Linardatou has already faced Baumgardner and is the only opponent who has beaten her, so the fight is very important for the champion. The Dominican Republic-born Greek national defeated Baumgardner by split decision in 2018 and now wants to repeat history.

The only two defeats in the challenger’s career have been against opponents of the highest level such as Katie Taylor and Delfine Persoon, so she is a very dangerous opponent and knows that this opportunity is important for her career.

Baumgardner comes in with a record of 14 wins, 1 loss and 7 knockouts. Linardatou has 14 wins, 2 losses and 6 knockouts.



