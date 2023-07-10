WBA Minimum Weight Resolution – World Boxing Association

The World Boxing Association (WBA), through its Championships Committee, issued a resolution for the minimum weight in which it ordered a Purse bid between Thammanoon Niyomtrong and Erick Rosa for next July 21, to be held via Zoom.

The situation has been unprecedented due to a series of events that have prevented both fighters from stepping into the ring to fight for the world championship. For that reason, the pioneer organization decided to make an unprecedented decision with the intention of resolving the situation and leave the 105 lbs. with only one champion.

The bidding is scheduled to take place under WBA rules but with certain conditions among stands out the fact that the fight has to be held in a neutral country. It cannot be organized in Thailand or the Dominican Republic due to the inconveniences that have delayed the fight in previous occasions.

On the other hand, whoever wins the rights to organize the fight must do it in a period between 60 and 90 days; that is, between September 19 and October 19, 2023.

On the other hand, the WBA offered the possibility to both fighters to make a fight without their titles at stake. In case of accepting this fight by either of them, it must be done before August 21.

The WBA continues to work in order to comply with the world title reduction plan implemented by President Gilberto Jesus Mendoza. To date, it has managed to have only one champion in 12 of the 17 categories.



