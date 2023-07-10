Esparza is the Flyweight queen after beating Alaniz – World Boxing Association

Marlen Esparza unified the belts of the World Boxing Association (WBA), the WBC and the WBO with a victory over Gabriela Alaniz on Saturday at the AT&T Ceter in San Antonio, Texas.

The American fighter of Mexican descent had a tough fight against the Argentinean but was able to come out on top to win a majority decision of 99-91, 97-93 and 95-95.

Esparza and Alaniz had an intense fight with many exchanges, as expected. The fight was full of action and both had good moments, but in the end, the home fighter won an important fight at this point in her career.

The champion had the WBA and WBC titles in her possession, to which she added the WBO, previously held by Alaniz until this fight.

Alaniz lost her undefeated record in her first appearance on U.S. soil, in addition to failing in the first defense of her crown. However, she left a pleasant impression and showed that her level is elite and that she is at the level of the best in the world.

Esparza left her record at 14 wins, 1 loss and 1 knockout, while Alaniz now has a record of 14 wins, 1 loss and 6 knockouts.



