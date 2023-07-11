WBA calls for a Romero-Davies bidding – World Boxing Association

The World Boxing Association (WBA) Championships Committee has called for a Purse bid to grant the promotional rights of super lightweight world title fight between champion Rolando Romero and challenger Ohara Davies on July 24, in Panama City, Panama.

The event will be held at the pioneer organization’s office and will be directed by the Committee’s vice-president, Julio Thyme.

Romero won the belt against Ismael Barroso last May 13, in Las Vegas, and now he must face Davies as ordered by a resolution issued by the WBA prior to his coronation.

The minimum amount to win the rights to promote the fight is US $ 110,000.00 while the purse split will be 75% for the champion Romero and the remaining 25% will go to the challenger Davies.

Both parties were notified of the Bid on Tuesday, July 11 and the teams of both fighters are aware of the procedure that will take place.



