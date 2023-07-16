Conor Wallace’s first successful defense of the WBA Oceania title  – World Boxing Association

The Australian boxer, Conor Wallace, managed to retain the WBA Oceania light heavyweight belt on Saturday, July 15 at the Fortitude Music Hall, Fortitude Valley, Queensland, Australia.

Wallace (11-1 / 8KO) won by knockout in the first round to his compatriot, May Sheehan (11-2), who falls again, after almost five years on the road to victory.

The 27-year-old fighter, in the main event of the evening, defended the World Boxing Association (WBA) title for the first time and showed the damage he can cause with his powerful punch. In addition, he has a knockout percentage of over 60%.

The Oceania monarch accumulates a positive streak of four victories, two of them by knockout, in his five most recent bouts.

His way to the Oceania title

Conor won the Oceania title in mid 2022, when he defeated by majority decision (98-92, 94-96 and 98-92) in his homeland the experienced Australian fighter, Faris Chevalier (13-3 / 7KO).

Finally, Wallace announced his intention to return to the ring as soon as possible. He also emphasized that he is ready for any challenge he is given.



