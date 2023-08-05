Home / Boxing News / Hernandez knocked out Juarez and is new WBA Gold champion – World Boxing Association

Uwel Hernandez won the World Boxing Association (WBA) Super Middleweight Gold belt with a two round knockout victory over Juan Rodolfo Juarez on Friday night at the Pandeportes Combat Coliseum in Panama City.

The Cuban-born, who has German nationality, had a devastating performance and only needed two rounds to defeat the Argentinean and win the crown of the pioneer organization. 

Hernandez showed a great version on the ring and connected good power punches early in the fight to send the South American to the canvas, who could not get up while listening to the referee’s count.

Hernandez is now the new Gold monarch and improved his record to 16 wins, 1 loss and 9 knockouts, while Juarez dropped his record to 21 wins, 9 losses and 15 knockouts.



