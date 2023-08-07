Desley Robinson is the new WBA Oceania bantamweight champion – World Boxing Association

Australian Desley Robinson defeated New Zealand’s Nailin Helu by split decision last Friday at the ABA Stadium, Auckland, Australia. The local fighter got a close victory to win the vacant World Boxing Association (WBA) Oceania middleweight title.

It was a tough fight that ended with a satisfying victory in which two of the three judges leaned in favor of Robinson, a fighter who made her debut in 2019 and won her first international title after having been Australian champion in the past.

Robinson got the better of the exchanges and was better throughout the eight rounds the fight went to defeat a Helu who did not pose her an easy fight at any time.

The victory allows Robinson to become champion of the continent and improved her record to 5 wins, 1 loss and 1 knockout. Helu now has a record of 3 wins, 4 losses and 1 draw.



